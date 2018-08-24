Trios men show they are one

Muhammad Jaris Goh spun to face his team-mates at the Jakabaring Bowling Centre, clenched his fists and screamed "Majulah!".

The Singapore bowler had just nailed a strike and the adrenaline was clearly coursing through the veins bulging in his neck.

But it was not the chest-thumping bravadoor the frequency of that celebration routine in a hot fifth game that stood out - indeed, it was the camaraderie in the men's trios team that seemingly drove them to the bronze medal.

Goh, Darren Ong and Alex Chong finished with a 4,226-pinfall total, breaking a Games medal drought in the men's trios event that dates back to the 2006 silver from Lee Yu-Wen, Remy Ong and Jason Yeong-Nathan.

Japan's trio Tomoyuki Sasaki, Shogo Wada and Shusaku Asato were runaway leaders on 4,344.

Behind them, only nine pins separated Singapore and the second-placed Malaysian trio of Fishol Ahmad Muaz, Rafiq Ismail, and Tan Chye Chern, with Indonesia missing out on the bronze by 36 pins.

Competing under the new scoring system that awards 30 points for every strike, it could have been very different - especially with Chong struggling in the fifth game.

While Goh and Ong had identical scores of 289, Chong's 177 could have scuppered their medal hopes.

"I'm left-handed and I was having a hard time. The left side of the lane behaves differently (from the frequently travelled right). All I could do was focus on my process and make shots," said Chong, 22.

It was clear that 23-year-old Goh - the most senior in the team, and only member of the men's team with Asiad experience - was determined to keep their spirits up.

Ong and Chong both nodded when asked if Goh was the emotional centre of the team. "My job is to keep the men's team together," added Goh, but he was not alone.

The positivity throughout the Singapore set-up was clear. A day after the trio of Daphne Tan, Joey Yeo and Bernice Lim also struck bronze, all six of the women's team, often hailed as the Republic's more successful gender in the sport, were present to cheer their team-mates.

However, Ong, 22, was clear about the expectations.

"We don't want to compare ourselves to the women," he said. "We look up to them as our seniors, and we're glad we're starting to move in the same direction as them, and making a name for ourselves."

Goh immediately chimed in: "We're better together," he said.

And indeed they were, perhaps drawn closer by Goh's antics.

After hitting a strike to secure the bronze, he did a star-jump, then, rather amusingly, flopped to the ground and pounded the rear of the lane with his fists. Bemused looks were thrown their way, but the Singaporeans were unfettered, running to embrace their team-mate.