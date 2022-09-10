Trio of stars shine brightest in Zurich

ZURICH - Armand Duplantis, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Noah Lyles showed off their pedigree by setting meet records en route to victories at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday.

After a rare defeat in Brussels last week, Duplantis gave a masterclass in pole vaulting at a 25,000 sell-out Letzigrund Stadium, winning with a jump of 6.07m.

"To end like this and be able to walk away with a win - my second Diamond League trophy and another meet record - it is the perfect cherry on top," the Swede said.

Fraser-Pryce also stormed back to winning ways in the women's 100m, having also suffered a rare blip in the Belgian capital.

The Jamaican equalled the meet record of 10.65 seconds, 0.05sec off her personal best, making it the seventh time this season she has gone under 10.70sec.

"This was remarkable, and I am very proud that I came away with a 10.65 - I started with a 10.6 and I finish with a 10.6 so there is nothing more I could ask for," the three-time Olympic gold medallist said.

Lyles smashed Jamaican legend Usain Bolt's 10-year-old 200m meet record by 0.14sec as he clinched his victory in 19.52sec.

"Breaking the meet records and beating the fastest in the world, that's what it's all about. It just takes another year to run even faster," said the American two-time world 200m champion.

That top trio of athletes were part of 19 reigning Olympic champions, 21 world champions and also 20 European champions in individual events on show for the final, a true feast of the highest-quality track and field.

Athletes were competing to bag a Diamond Trophy and prize money of US$30,000 (S$41,900).

In addition, there were wildcard entries up for grabs for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

World 200m champion Shericka Jackson made sure of a Jamaican one-two in the women's sprint events as she blasted to a 21.80sec victory in her preferred distance after finishing second behind Fraser-Pryce in the blue-riband 100m event.

The men's 100m was taken by American Trayvon Bromell in 9.94sec, the sole sprinter to go sub-10sec, while teammate Grant Holloway raced to a 13.02sec victory in the 110m hurdles.

In the absence of Norway's 400m hurdling sensation Karsten Warholm, his compatriot Jakob Ingebrigtsen was left flying the Norwegian flag and duly made no mistake in the men's 1,500m.

The world 5,000m champion and Olympic and European 1,500m gold medallist looked in electric form as he crossed the line in a world-leading 3min 29.02sec.

"I am happy with tonight and also with the season overall. There are always things you can improve. You can always get better and I will try to do that," Ingebrigtsen said.

Brazil's Alison dos Santos won the men's 400m hurdles in 46.98sec, leaving him unbeaten this season in the event in which he was also crowned world champion in Eugene, Oregon in July.

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan lived up to her billing as 100m hurdles world champion and world-record holder by storming to a meet record of 12.29sec, smashing American Gail Devers' 22-year-old mark.

Venezuelan Olympic champion Yulimar Rojas was again a class apart in the triple jump, winning in 15.28m to retain her Diamond title.

Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh capped off a season in which she clinched the world indoor title in Belgrade in March by winning the high jump with a best of 2.03m.

