Triathlon: Singapore leg confirmed for second season of Super League Triathlon

SINGAPORE - The Super League Triathlon (SLT) has yet to make its Singapore debut, but the Republic will remain one of the stops for the league's next season, said co-founder Chris McCormack.

The SLT is headquartered in Singapore, and McCormack told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Dec 12) that while next season's calendar is yet to be finalised, Singapore is "100 per cent one of the stops."

"We'd like to keep it here as it's our home. I think we'll potentially outgrow our venue but right now it works, it ticks all the boxes," said the four-time world champion.

"I don't see (the Singapore leg) moving anywhere."

The league, a TV-friendly series with modified formats, made its debut as a test event in the British isle of Jersey in 2017 and started its first official season in September 2018 at the same location. It continued in Malta and Mallorca, and will conclude its season at the One15 Marina on Sentosa from Feb 23-24.

The series features five formats - Triple Mix, Eliminator, Equalizer, Sprint Enduro and Enduro - in shorter races than the traditional Olympic distance of a 1.5km swim, a 40km bike ride and a 10km run.

The Singapore stop will see the likes of Olympic silver medallist Jonny Brownlee and Commonwealth Games champion Henri Schoeman battle it out in the Eliminator and Enduro formats.

The Eliminator format comprises three rounds of swim-bike-run, with a 10-minute break between each round. The top 15 will reach the second round, and the top 10 will make the final round.

The Enduro features three continuous rounds, each comprising a 300m swim, a 5km bike ride and a 1.6km run. The two slowest athletes at the end of each discipline will be eliminated.

The series' total prize pool amounts to US$1.5 million (S$2.06m).

McCormack believes the new formats make for more exciting races as it is more difficult to predict a clear winner. Spectators can watch the races up close and the public will also get free access to fringe activities such as the fan zone.

"(We want to) expose people to the sport and show them how remarkable (the athletes) are," he added.

"We're most excited about this event because it's its first time in Asia."

Also, McCormack revealed that the league is in "very premature talks" with the International Triathlon Union, the sport's world governing body, on the possibility of having the SLT format replace the traditional format at the 2024 or 2028 Olympic Games.

The 2020 Games in Tokyo will see the debut of the mixed team relay, where teams of two men and two women competing over a shorter course (300m swim, 7.4km bike ride, 2km run), which McCormack hailed as an encouraging sign.

The Australian said: "Triathlon as a governing body wants more events (at the Olympics), but there's an allocated amount of time that they can take... the long event takes two hours (each) for the men and women, so there could potentially be four one-hour events at the Olympic Games, which is four (gold) medals."

McCormack, 45, revealed that some national federations, such as France and Germany, are now starting to use the SLT as qualification criteria for selecting their Olympic teams.

He added: "It shows that they're starting to identify that this racing is not only valid, but also worthy of Olympic selection."