Over 1,200 people took the plunge at East Coast Park on Sunday as the TriFactor Triathlon Singapore returned after a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Competitors raced in four categories - long, standard, sprint and freshmen - while children aged between six and 12 participated in the kids' distance event. National triathlete Luke Chua won the national sprint championship men's elite category in 1hr 26sec while Filipina Raven Alcoseba won the women's title in 1hr 6min 46sec.