Triathlon: One15 Marina to host finale of Super League Triathlon in February 2019

SINGAPORE - The finale of the Super League Triathlon Championship Series will be held at the One15 Marina on Sentosa from Feb 23-24 next year, organisers announced on Tuesday (Dec 11).

The Singapore leg follows other stops in Jersey, Malta and Mallorca, and will feature stars such as Olympic silver medallist Jonny Brownlee, and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Henri Schoeman.

The series features five new formats - Triple Mix, Eliminator, Equalizer, Sprint Enduro and Enduro - in shorter races than the traditional Olympic distance of a 1.5km swim, a 40km bike ride and a 10km run.

Each leg will feature two of the five formats, with the Eliminator and Enduro formats featuring in Singapore.

In the Eliminator format, athletes go through three rounds of swim-bike-run, with a 10-minute break between each round. Only the top 15 will make the second round, and the top 10 will make the final round.

The Enduro features three continuous rounds, each comprising a 300m swim, a 5km bike ride and a 1.6km run. The two slowest athletes at the end of each discipline will be eliminated, and the winner is the first athlete across the finish line upon completion of the entire race sequence.