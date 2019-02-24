Vincent Luis stages superb comeback from flat tyre to win Super League Triathlon, Katie Zaferes is top woman overall

SINGAPORE - Vincent Luis had thought the overall Super League Triathlon men's crown was "definitely gone" after a flat tyre put him out of contention of the Eliminator race on the first day of the finale.

But the Frenchman mounted a remarkable comeback the next day to win the men's Enduro and be crowned the overall champion on Sunday (Feb 24).

Luis, who was the men's series leader ahead of this weekend's finale, edged out South African Henri Schoeman for the title by just two points.

Sunday's Enduro race at One°15 Marina featured three continuous rounds, each comprising a 300m swim, a 5km bike ride and a 1.6km run. The two slowest athletes at the end of each discipline were eliminated.

Women's series leader Katie Zaferes also finished as overall champion despite coming in second to Cassandre Beaugrand of France in the women's Enduro.

The duo were took turns exchanging the lead in the final stretch and appeared to cross the finish line at the same time, with Beaugrand taking the win in a photo finish.

Said American Zaferes, who won the women's Eliminator on Saturday: "I'm both really happy and a little disappointed because it was so close and I gave everything I had. It's always nice to come out on top but it was a good weekend, it's been a great series and I'm happy with finishing second today but first overall for the series.

Related Story Jonathan Brownlee wins on first day of Super League Triathlon finale in Singapore

"I was trying to figure out whether it was better to be at the front or better to be on her shoulder to attack, or whether to wait. I wasn't sure if she would be able to come with me if I attacked it and I just tried to go all the way to the finish and she obviously was right there."