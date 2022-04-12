Triathlon: Grand final of Arena Games Triathlon to be held at Marina Bay

SINGAPORE - The grand final of the Arena Games Triathlon, a global hybrid event that features both physical and virtual racing action, will take place at the Marina Bay area on May 6 and 7, organisers announced on Tuesday (April 12).

The overall winners of the three-leg series will be crowned the inaugural e-sports triathlon world champions in Singapore.

Unlike the previous legs in Munich (April 9) and London (April 23), which were held in indoors, the grand final in Singapore will mark a first as all three disciplines will take place outdoors.

The triathletes will start off with their swim leg in Marina Reservoir before completing their bike and run legs on smart trainers and self-powered curved treadmills placed on the promenade of Marina Bay.

Among the stars slated to feature in the grand final are British Olympic champions Alex Yee and Jess Learmonth, who won the mixed relay gold at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

Other athletes include 2021 Arena Games London women's winner Beth Potter as well as Justus Nieschlag and Marten van Riel, who won the last three Arena Games men's events (Rotterdam 2020 and 2021, London 2021) between them.

The Arena Games Triathlon powered by Zwift is a partnership between Super League Triathlon (SLT) and World Triathlon (WT) to grow a global e-sports world championship series.

Chief executive and co-founder of SLT Michael D'hulst said: "This is the first time we will crown a triathlon e-sports world champion with our innovative and exciting Arena Games Triathlon racing.

"The whole world will be watching this historic moment as the best athletes in the sport battle it out in this incredible and modern race format and I cannot think of another venue that is more befitting of hosting this grand final than Singapore."

Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin said: "Hosting the Arena Games Triathlon in Singapore is a testament to our ability to stage a successful international sporting event that is safe for all participants.

"Super League Triathlon is a key partner and we are excited to see them blazing the trail in their field, including developing technological solutions to engage the larger community to participate in their challenges. SLT has also raised the bar by holding the finale at the iconic Marina Bay Promenade with the city skyline as a backdrop."