Triathlon: Double points on offer for final leg of Super League Triathlon in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Super League Triathlon (SLT) women's leader Katie Zaferes may have a 17-point lead over fellow American Kirsten Kasper coming into the season finale in Singapore, but victory in the series is still far from certain for the 2016 Olympian.

The Singapore event, to be held from Feb 23-24 at the One15 Marina Sentosa Cove Singapore, will offer competitors double the points for their finishes.

This means that Kasper can win the crown if she wins her races in Singapore, while Zaferes finishes fourth or lower.

In the men's category, Frenchman Vincent Luis is leading the pack with the maximum 75 points - from winning the previous three legs in Jersey, Malta and Mallorca - but his challenger, South African Henri Schoeman, is still in the running for the top spot with 63 points.

The overall winner for each leg claims 25 points, followed by 21 points and 18 points for the second- and third-placed finishers.

The Singapore event will feature triathletes from 18 countries, including three local teams, representing Sport Singapore (SportSG), who will participate in the Team Enduro event on Feb 24.

Two teams will feature Singapore athletes, including two-time Olympian and Asian Games swimming gold medallist Tao Li, netball captain Charmaine Soh and members of the national water polo, floorball and cricket teams.

The final team will consist of youths who are active volunteers in SportSG's SportCares community.

There will also be a youth event where young Asian triathletes, aged between 17 and 19, will compete in an Enduro format race on Feb 24.

The junior athletes will compete in the same course as the professional athletes but with modified distances.

Singaporeans Luke Chua, 18, and Emma Middleditch, 17 - who represented Singapore at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires last year - will be participating in the youth event.