Trentin on fire in strong breakaway win

GAP (France) • Matteo Trentin yesterday won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a hilly 200km ride from the Pont du Gard, to claim his third career stage win - and his first since 2014.

The Italian, who won the gold medal in the elite race at last year's European Road Cycling Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, jumped away from a reduced group of breakaway riders at the foot of the last climb and further powered away in the descent.

He made his move with 14km left and never looked back to beat Denmark's Kasper Asgreen by 37 seconds and Belgian Greg van Avermaet by 41sec.

It was his Mitchelton-Scott team's fourth stage win at this year's Tour after Simon Yates' brace and Daryl Impey's victory and afterwards, Trentin revelled in the "really emotional finish".

He told British broadcaster ITV 4: "It was a super-strong group and it was amazing to ride away on a climb.

"With a big group, it was always a case of anticipating. Even without a group collaboration, we took a lot of time out of the peloton.

"I knew if I got a 10-second gap, I would have the legs to finish it off. The most important thing for me was to stick with my pace."

On another searing hot day in southern France, the top contenders stayed quiet and crossed the line within the peloton, just over 20 minutes off the pace behind Trentin as France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

He leads defending champion Geraint Thomas, who finished in the peloton by 1min 35sec, in the general classification.

Today's 18th stage is a 208km mountain trek between Embrun and Valloire featuring three climbs above 2,000m.

Separately, Chris Froome, who was forced to miss this year's Tour after suffering multiple fractures in a high-speed crash at last month's Criterium du Dauphine, yesterday posted a video on his Instagram account, indicating that he was "working hard".

Of the four-time Tour champion, Team Ineos general manager Dave Brailsford also told Eurosport he was "doing really well".

He added: "Chris has actually sat on his bike and pedalled with one leg which is quite remarkable.

"He's making steady progress which is great news. And also I'm not sure many people won a Grand Tour while being home like that.

"It's a funny situation that one, but he's on the road to recovery and it's great to see."

