Treble puts Purton in front again

HONG KONG • The roller-coaster tussle for the Hong Kong jockeys' championship continued at Sha Tin yesterday, when a treble propelled Zac Purton back into the lead over archrival Joao Moreira.

Trailing the Brazilian by two wins before the meeting, the Australian edged to a 104-103 buffer with wins from Red Brick Fighter, Run Run Cool and Blotting Paper.

He was second three times - on Lucky Gold, California Vanes and Looking Cool - and third on Sauvestre.

Moreira failed to land a winner. His best was a third on Beauty Fit.

Former Italian galloper Campione continued an impressive emergence for trainer Tony Cruz with an excellent performance under Matthew Poon in the Class 3 D'Aguilar Peak Handicap over 1,200m on dirt.

Jumping from Gate 12, the son of Brazen Beau surged to the lead and was never headed.

He improved his record to two wins from three starts after an unbeaten Italian career highlighted by three gaping wins when he was known as Windstormblack.

"He's one of my favourite horses in my stable. He's got a fantastic attitude," said Cruz.

"No one can believe how quiet he is and you can talk to him and he understands you. He's got a good heart and I believe he will be very consistent."

HKJC

