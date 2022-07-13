Treat for fans as Asian netball c'ship returns

Netball fans can look forward to catching the region's best in action as the Asian Netball Championship (ANC) returns to Singapore from Sept 3 to 11.

The 11 teams competing in the biennial event, which will be held at OCBC Arena, are defending champions Sri Lanka, 2018 runners-up Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Japan, India, the Philippines and Maldives.

The top two sides will gain automatic qualification to next year's Netball World Cup.

The 2020 ANC was cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic, while the last edition of the competition in 2018 was also held here.

This will be the national team's first international event since they finished second at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

Netball Singapore president Jessica Tan said: "It's been a while since the players and fans have experienced international netball action, and the return of a high-calibre competition like the ANC provides players with valuable match experience and a fantastic opportunity to pit themselves against the region's best.

"The fans will also have the chance to enjoy the games and marvel at the sporting displays put up by these athletes."

Singapore co-captain Toh Kai Wei added that the team are excited to play in front of a home crowd, saying: "There's a buzz of excitement among the entire team. Whether we are veterans or newer members of the team, all of us are looking forward to competing at the ANC 2022, especially since it's on home ground.

"Playing in front of our family and friends is a feeling that never gets old, even for those of us who are more experienced. We hope to see our fellow Singaporeans come out in full force to support us at the OCBC Arena."

Tickets start from $6 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/22_netball0922.