Trans women not a threat: Thomas

WASHINGTON • Swimmer Lia Thomas, the first transgender athlete to win a top-tier United States university title, insisted on Tuesday that trans athletes do not transition to gain an edge in sports and voiced ambitions to compete in the Olympics.

"It's been a goal of mine to swim at Olympic trials for a very long time, and I would love to see that through," Thomas, who won the 500-yard freestyle at the US collegiate championships in March, said on the ABC programme Good Morning America.

She competes for the University of Pennsylvania, and was on the men's team for three years before switching to the women's squad this season.

Controversy has shrouded Thomas throughout the year, with critics and some fellow swimmers saying she should not have been allowed to compete and has an unfair physiological advantage.

Others say she should be allowed to compete freely as a woman.

In the ABC interview, she said, "Trans people don't transition for athletics. We transition to be happy and authentic and our true selves.

"Transitioning to get an advantage is not something that ever factors into our decisions.

"People will say, 'Oh, she just transitioned so she would have an advantage, so she could win'. But I transitioned to be happy, to be true to myself. Trans women are not a threat to women's sports."

US Olympic swimming trials for the Paris 2024 Games begin this month in Indianapolis, Indiana.

New Zealander weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was the first trans athlete to compete in the Olympics in Tokyo last year, and transgender issues have roiled the world of sports following that.

In November, the International Olympic Committee essentially left it up to each sport, saying there was no scientific consensus on the role of testosterone on performance in sports.

Two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya, who is female but has naturally elevated testosterone levels, said last month that she had once offered to show her body to officials to prove that she was not a man.

The South African middle-distance runner, now 31, told HBO's Real Sports that the incident happened when she was just 18.

The Thomas controversy has political overtones, too, in the United States. Several states run by conservatives have recently barred trans girls from competing in school sports.

