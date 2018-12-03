Trampoline Festival to be held at Bishan Sports Hall from Dec 14-16

SINGAPORE - Trampoline Singapore is organising a Trampoline Festival from Dec 14-16 at the Bishan Sports Hall, where there will be a trampoline proficiency badge test, a trampoline gymnastics competition, and the public are also invited for tryouts.

For the tryouts, participants can get a feel of how actual high-performance equipment used for international trampoline gymnastics competition feels like. For $10 per 30 minutes, they will be taught on simple shaped and twist jumps as well as some skills from its proficiency badge test programme. Qualified trampoline coaches will be present.

Trampoline Singapore is also conducting its trampoline proficiency badge tests - ideal for any beginner - child or adult of any age - to explore the world of trampolining as a recreational activity, to exercise, or to build up confidence and strength, perhaps towards competitive levels. Participants will be awarded a certificate and a pin badge for completing a simple 10-jump routine successfully. Registration fee of $50 is required.

And the 3rd Trampoline Singapore Invitational Championships is back with more participants from local and overseas clubs. Joining this competition for the first time are clubs from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and USA's Hawaii.

Admission is free throughout the three days, but participating in some events requires registration and a fee.