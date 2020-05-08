Training to hit the sweet spot

ON HOME GROUND

Jet Ng's opponent these days may be stationary and not even a real person. But to the 21-year-old Singaporean, his target board is a formidable fencer trying to win points during a bout.

Ng has been using a target mounted on an elevated surface with the bull's eye at shoulder height to stay sharp during the circuit breaker.

"I found it challenging at first because there wasn't a real person standing in front of me here - it's just a stationary board that isn't trying to stab you (to win points)," said the 1.8m Ng, part of the gold-winning men's foil team at last year's SEA Games.

"You have to play with your imagination and be creative, in these times we have to do the best we can with that we have and I've trained my mind to imagine the target board is a real person trying to win points from me."

He uses the board for 30 to 45 minutes every day, to do basic drills and hone certain moves.

"When you fence, you have to hit the target on the opponent - if your accuracy isn't there, you'll keep missing the target," said the world No. 143. "I'd watch a fencing video of one of my opponents or of someone close to me in the world rankings... and watch how they lose points and what moves their opponents used to score against them."

He also does footwork drills and floor exercises thrice a week with fellow foil fencer Joshua Lim, and has two weekly sessions with his teammates from Japan's Waseda University.

Ng - known in university as "the guy who cooks eggs" - has also been sharpening his cooking skills.

"I've learnt to cook other things like chicken breast, fried rice and steak, so I'm not as hopeless," he said. "I want to... return to Japan and cook stuff that's not just eggs."