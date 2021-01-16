Trainer Gray's wise to Infinite's wiles

Here is a quick teaser. What do you get - or what could you get - when you put a laid-back rider on a lazy horse? Answer: A winning combination.

Well, that is what trainer Stephen Gray hopes will be the outcome when easy-going jockey Marc Lerner takes charge of Infinite Wisdom in today's Race 4.

It is common knowledge in and around Gray's barn that Infinite Wisdom works on his own beat. Or rather, he does not like work.

Indeed, he has got a personality like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. He lazes around and appears moody at training. But, turn him out on a racetrack - where everyone's fussing over him - and suddenly, he is transformed into this galloping machine.

"This horse only does what he has to do," said Gray. "The jockeys who have worked him, like Winston (WW) Cheah, have told me so.

"But that's the way he is, he's very laid-back. He's a tough horse to train as he has his own character and he doesn't do much, but he's a nice horse on raceday."

Take that debut in August, his work leading into that race was uninspiring. There was no spring in his step and there was nothing to suggest he could score first-up.

That, he did. And quite stylishly, too. Ridden by apprentice jockey Simon Kok, he led from go to whoa, eventually putting 11/2 lengths between himself and the second-placed Day Approach.

Then came that remarkable second to Boomba in the Singapore Golden Horseshoe in December. It was such a good run that it should have made today's assignment a piece of cake.

But not so. Because of Infinite Wisdom's split personality, Gray remains wary.

But there is one thing going for the youngster. He hates the Polytrack - but he gets the turf today, which should work beautifully for him.

Given his handicap of 54.5kg, which Vlad Duric - his jockey in the Golden Horseshoe - cannot make, Gray wanted to reunite Infinite Wisdom with Kok.

But, as Kok is away in Ipoh to be by the bedside of his ailing grandfather, Gray turned to Lerner.

"Marc is a laid-back rider, just like the horse. Perhaps they can click, but it's a pretty strong field," said Gray.

The Kiwi is spot-on in his assessment. It is indeed a strong field. But Infinite Wisdom has that "thing" which is so precious in a racehorse. It is what we call "class". And it should suffice.