Trainer Burridge to cast keen eye on Lim's Craft and Adipson

Trainer Steven Burridge will be watching today's Race 8 - the $70,000 Class 3 event over 1,200m - with plenty of interest.

The Australian is gauging the performances of his pair of exciting four-year-olds, Lim's Craft and Adipson.

The race will tell him whether his horses are up to the mark for their main target this year - the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge.

The three-race series kicks off with the $175,000 Group 3 Silver Bowl over 1,400m on Feb 29.

This is followed by the $400,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m on March 20 and culminates with the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m on April 18.

Today's race will be the first assignment for Lim's Craft and Adipson this year.

Lim's Craft was one of Burridge's most promising horses last year.

The Australian-bred reeled off four wins and produced an eye-catching fifth in the $400,000 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy over 1,400m at his last start on Nov 8.

Adipson also boasts good form, winning three of his last four starts.

Burridge has stuck with jockey Benny Woodworth on Lim's Craft, a horse the Malaysian rider partnered in three of his four wins.

His champion apprentice jockey, Simon Kok Wei Hoong, reunites with Adipson. The rookie steered the horse to his maiden win in July. Woodworth was aboard Adipson at his last two successes.

Burridge gave Lim's Craft and Adipson a nice break after their last campaign and he is keeping his fingers crossed for a good showing from his star duo.

"Both will be aimed at the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge," he said. "We'll take one race at a time, though.

"Lim's Craft is by Smart Missile and, whether he can go through all three legs, we'll see how he gets on. It's the same thing for Adipson."

Burridge was impressed by Lim's Craft's trial on Jan 16.

"Lim's Craft's trial was quite strong and he gives me every indication he has improved from his last run. It was a pretty good run in the Barker," said the 2010 Singapore champion trainer.

"He's no superstar, but he has good ability, and we had to start him off somewhere. He will have to carry a big weight, though.

"Adipson goes well fresh. He ran second first-up. I put him away and he ran second again first-up.

"He will be up in grade, but I think he will appreciate the 1,200m first-up and we'll then have a better idea where he stands from a 4YO series angle."

Adipson is a son of 2010 Cox Plate winner So You Think and is raced by a syndicate run by Burridge's wife, Julie, under the J Racing Bloodstock No. 2 Stable.

The Australian-bred's last-start win was in a Class 4 race over 1,600m on Oct 20. He will carry only 51.5kg today, after deducting Kok's 2kg rookie's claim.

On 79 points, Lim's Craft is the highest-rated runner in the field, hence his top impost of 59kg.