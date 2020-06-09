Trailblazing gym champion dies at 64

NEW YORK • Kurt Thomas, who became the first American to win a world championship event in men's gymnastics when he captured the floor exercise gold in Strasbourg, France, in 1978, died last Friday. He was 64.

His wife, Rebecca, who owned and operated a gymnastics centre with her husband in Frisco, Texas, told International Gymnast magazine that he had a stroke on May 24 and died from complications thereafter.

Thomas followed up his breakthrough at the 1978 championships by winning five world championship individual medals the next year in Fort Worth, Texas, including gold in the floor exercise and in the horizontal bar.

He finished sixth in the all-around standings, based on his totals in the six individual events and his individual triumphs.

Thomas joined with Bart Conner as trailblazing figures among American men in a sport in which women had garnered most of the attention and in which China, France, Japan and the Soviet Union had dominated men's international gymnastics.

He was known for his daring and innovative moves in what came to be called the "Thomas Flair" on the pommel horse and the "Thomas Salto" in the floor exercise.

In performing the "Flair," he flew into a series of wide-swinging leg moves in which he would kick his feet high into the air.

The "Salto" involved a dangerous backward move in a tucked position.

But Thomas never won an Olympic medal - he had yet to reach his prime when he competed at the 1976 Games.

While he was a favourite ahead of the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, the Americans boycotted the Games in retaliation for the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.

What could have been his greatest international triumph was not to be, although his six medals at the 1979 world championships was an American record for medals at a single world meet that compatriot Simone Biles equalled only two years ago.

Thomas retired after Moscow boycott and took part in professional gymnastics shows and worked as a TV commentator at gymnastics events later in the 80s, when the Olympics were still limited to amateurs.

6 Medals Kurt Thomas won at the 1979 world championships, an American record matched by Simone Biles in 2018 in Doha.

He tried a comeback, at 36, when the Olympic ban on professionals had been lifted, but he was unable to get past the US trials for the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

Conner, who won the gold medal on the parallel bars at the 1979 world championships and at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, wrote on Twitter that "Kurt was a fierce rival, who went on to become a cherished friend".

