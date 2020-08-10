Trademark late surge gives Crusaders NZ title in penultimate game

CHRISTCHURCH • The Canterbury Crusaders needed their legendary storming finish to beat the Otago Highlanders 32-22 and claim New Zealand's Super Rugby title with a game to spare in Christchurch yesterday.

Three tries in the final quarter, two to George Bridge, secured their fourth successive Super title, but coach Scott Robertson immediately shut down talk of extravagant celebrations, citing English football club Liverpool's experience of winning a championship before the end of the season.

"It's a celebration with curfews tonight," he said, as he also refused to perform the trademark breakdance he has produced after previous title wins.

"It doesn't feel quite right. We haven't finished the job yet. There'll be another time for that.

"We're very mindful that's the awkwardness of winning it as we've done.

"We understand what Liverpool went through when they took the trophy early," he said.

Liverpool were beaten 4-0 by Manchester City in their first game after securing the Premier League with seven matches remaining, and Robertson warned that the Crusaders would not ease up when they face the Auckland Blues in the final round next weekend.

"It doesn't mean anything if we don't do the job next week," added veteran lock Sam Whitelock.

The little-fancied Highlanders led for the first 60 minutes against the Crusaders but could not hold back the red wave as the Crusaders took control in the final quarter - a period which has produced 40 per cent of their points in the competition.

Bridge scored two tries in two minutes for the Crusaders to be ahead for the first time in the 62nd minute and Brayden Ennor cemented the win with a try five minutes from time.

"We were on the ropes for a lot of the game, but there were just some moments where key guys stood up," Robertson said.

40%

Of Crusaders' points have come in the final 20 minutes of their games.

Crusaders won three Super Rugby titles in a row before the coronavirus crushed this year's competition in mid-March, and it was replaced by New Zealand's hastily arranged domestic Aotearoa tournament between the country's five Super Rugby sides.

The four-tries-to-three victory snuffed out the faint title hopes held by the Wellington Hurricanes and Auckland Blues and effectively ended the competition a week early.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE