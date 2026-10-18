Toyota to offer mobile toilet for wheelchair users at Asian Para Games

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The aim is to help provide barrier-free facilities to athletes participating in the Asian Para Games opening on Oct 18.

TOKYO – Toyota will offer portable toilets for wheelchair users during the Asian Para Games opening later on Oct 18 , to help provide barrier-free facilities to athletes.

The mobile toilet, towable by a car, features a flush system and a floor low to the ground with its entrance accessed by a 5-degree, 80cm-wide slope. Six mobile toilets owned by Toyota and local governments will be installed at competition venues such as for badminton and shooting.

The aim is to enable athletes, games officials and visitors to use restrooms without seeking assistance during the sporting event that runs through Oct 24 in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

The compact toilet, which can fit in a parking slot for one car, stands 2.3m tall and can be connected to water and sewage pipes. It is equipped with handrails and spacious enough for a wheelchair user to make a 360-degree turn, according to Toyota.

With a 90-liter water tank capacity, the portable toilet can be used 100 times, while there is also a foldable stand where one can change a child’s diapers.

Anyone with a standard driver’s license can tow the mobile toilet, Toyota said.

Most recently, mobile toilets such as those offered by Toyota were installed in quake-hit areas in Kumamoto Prefecture in July. Residents and local government officials praised them for being clean and spacious. KYODO NEWS