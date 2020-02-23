Tokyo delays training, but no impact on Games

TOKYO • Tokyo 2020 organisers yesterday postponed training for their army of volunteers due to the coronavirus outbreak, but reiterated that there was "no consideration" of cancelling the Olympics.

They said volunteers would be informed individually of the rescheduled dates and insisted the postponement would have no impact on the preparations for the Games, due to start on July 24.

"We will evaluate the immediate need for each Games-related event on a case-by-case basis," organisers said, adding that participants at Tokyo 2020 events would be asked to take preventative measures to stop the spread of the disease.

There are around 100 cases in Japan - with three deaths - and more than 600 positive cases found aboard a cruise ship moored in Yokohama near Tokyo.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Friday hit back at a proposal from a candidate in London's mayoral election that the British capital could step in as hosts if needed.

"I think we are not yet reaching that point," she said when asked if there would be any changes to the Games schedule.

The International Olympic Committee has also said there is no need for a contingency plan to postpone, cancel or move Tokyo 2020.

Nevertheless, sporting events have already fallen foul of the virus in Japan and around the region.

The Tokyo Marathon on March 1 has been restricted to elite athletes, while a Paralympics test event for boccia was scaled down with international athletes asked not to attend.

In South Korea, the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan from March 22 to 29 is in doubt.

The International Table Tennis Federation held an emergency contingency meeting yesterday.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials have said their badminton players have been cleared of the coronavirus and will play three tournaments in Europe during a "critical stage" of Tokyo 2020 qualifying.

The Chinese Badminton Association said "no one is infected" and the team would compete at next week's German Open, the All England Open and the Swiss Open.

Olympic men's singles champion Chen Long, veteran star Lin Dan, and women's world No. 1 Chen Yufei are listed as starters in Germany and at the March 11-15 All England tournament.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE