Tour saddled with uncertainty

PARIS • There is no guarantee that the Tour de France will go ahead this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu has warned.

Cycling's premier event has been rescheduled to Aug 29-Sept 20, but with the French government banning events of over 5,000 people until September, doubts have continued to swirl over the Tour.

The country's sports ministry has already told Tour organisers Aso to make "special arrangements" in line with the government decree for its start in Nice.

But even so, Mrs Maracineanu admitted that with the Covid-19 situation being so fluid and ever-changing, the viability of holding the Tour is still up in the air.

"Many people are begging me to keep the Tour, even behind closed doors," she told broadcaster France Television. "I hope it will take place but I am not sure.

"We do not know what the epidemic will be like after lockdown."

The country's lockdown, in place since March 17, will be partially eased on Monday, although several sporting competitions have already been abandoned, including football's Ligue 1 and rugby's Top 14.

Should the ban on popular events be extended, Mrs Maracineanu suggested that the Tour and tennis' rescheduled French Open, set for Sept 20, could be held behind closed doors.

It "would be the worst solution, but we would do it if the survival of those sports was at stake," she said.

But David Lappartient, president of the International Cycling Union (UCI), the sport's world body, does not believe organisers will be able to pull off a "closed-door race", given the Tour's 3,470km route.

He said: "I do believe we are able to have the Tour de France, but I can't say I'm 100 per cent sure, that would not be realistic.

"I would say if you invest in cycling, 50 per cent of your investment is around the Tour de France... We could have said at the end of March, 'The season is closed, let's meet in 2021 at the Tour Down Under'. But we believe this would have been a disaster for our sport."

The UCI had unveiled a revised international calendar on Tuesday but it was not to everyone's liking.

The Giro d'Italia has been slated from Oct 3-25 with a six-day overlap with rival Spanish tour, Vuelta a Espana and will be raced at the same time as three 'Monument' classics. The clash of dates means stars including former world champion Peter Sagan, could opt to skip the Italian race.

Yesterday, the Giro was branded "the biggest loser" by Italian media.

"Lots of races and little space: the Giro loses," said La Republicca.

"The feeling is that Mother UCI has made children and stepchildren," wrote Gazzetta Dello Sport's Pier Bergonzi.

"We think that the Giro... was left on its own and was treated as if it were the daughter of a minor god."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE