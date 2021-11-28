Tour finals dream alive

Another confident, focused display helped Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew extend his excellent run of form with a 21-14, 21-7 win over Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open last night.

The win helped Loh, the 24-year-old world No. 26, set up a date with Gemke's compatriot, world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen, at the Bali International Convention Centre today.

It also kept alive his hopes of becoming the first Singaporean man to qualify for the season-ending Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour Finals, which takes place next week also in Bali. He will earn a spot among the eight shuttlers only if he wins the Indonesia Open.

Loh needed 42 minutes to see off Gemke, showing composure to see out a see-saw first game, before finding his groove in the second and leaving his hapless opponent chasing shadows.

Throughout the match, the Singaporean was light on his feet and produced some inch-perfect cross-court shots.

Loh said he was pleased with his performance against world No. 13 Gemke, but added he had already put the victory behind him and was firmly focused on Axelsen.

"I've lost to Viktor a couple of times since 2019 already so tomorrow I'll head onto the court and try my very best and hope that I can perform well," he said.

The Danish Olympic champion had beaten Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-19, 21-15 in the other semi-final of the US$850,000 (S$1.16 million) BWF World Tour Super 1000 event, that was played before Loh and Gemke's match.

Loh and Axelsen had met most recently last month, when the Singaporean lost 21-19, 21-14 in the first round of the Denmark Open in Odense in 35 minutes.

In addition to the qualification for the BWF World Tour Finals, there is also intrigue to today's final, as the Singaporean had trained with Axelsen in Dubai for a month in August and September, a stint which has helped him kick on to a fine run of form.

In Bali, he is eyeing his third title in two months, after wins at the Dutch Open last month and the Super 500 Hylo Open in Germany earlier this month.

In recent weeks, Loh has also beaten a string of top players, most notably world No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan earlier in this event, as well as Chinese Taipei's world No. 4 Chou Tien-chen, Malaysia's All England champion Lee Zii Jia (seventh), Taiwanese Wang Tzu-wei (11th) and India's Lakshya Sen (19th).

National singles coach Kelvin Ho was pleased with Loh's performance against Gemke, saying: "He showed more variation and was more complete on court, which aided him in his victory."

The key against Axelsen, he added, will be to repeat yesterday's approach, which was to aim to take the initiative while also maintaining a patient game.

In the women's singles, second-seeded Thai Ratchanok Intanon outlasted India's P. V. Sindhu 15-21, 21-9, 21-14 and will play An Se-young in the final. The South Korean fourth seed beat Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-19, 21-19.

INDONESIA OPEN

Finals: StarHub Ch201, 1pm