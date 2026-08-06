Tour de France Femmes defending champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot fights on despite five-minute deficit

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Defending champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (far left) navigating the hilly route from Macon to Belleville-en-Beaujolais on Aug 5.

Tour de France Femmes defending champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot conceded that her title defence has taken a battering, but she was not throwing in the towel yet, declaring that her “Tour starts now”.

“There’s no hiding from it – it’s too much to get back by the look of it,” said the 34-year-old Frenchwoman, who was five minutes behind Swiss leader Marlen Reusser after the hilly Stage 5 from Macon to Belleville-en-Beaujolais on Aug 5.

“But I’m, above all, glad I got the time trial behind me and my Tour starts now; I’ll give it everything.”

The slightly built French climber dropped over two minutes on the time trial on Aug 4 and another 2min 35sec on Aug 5, seriously damaging her chances.

She will be hoping for one last roll of the dice in the high mountains.

Demi Vollering, Reusser and former champion Kasia Niewiadoma respectively claimed the top three spots in Stage 5 after a three-way sprint.

Niewiadoma sprinted first as Reusser refused to attack, but a determined Vollering overtook the fading Pole at the line. Niewiadoma is now third overall at 1min 17 sec behind despite missing out on a first stage win.

“I somehow made it. I think it was a relief after the finish line,” Vollering said of the cat-and-mouse finale.

The Dutchwoman, who was 12 seconds behind Vollering overall, was already looking to the days ahead.

“Marlen has not won a Tour yet, and she will have to work for it. I’m sure it will be a hard battle, because she is not the rider who you can beat easily, because she is very strong,” the 29-year-old said of Reusser.

The monster climb of Mont Ventoux on Aug 7 will likely determine who wins the 2026 trophy when the Tour concludes on the Promenade des Anglais in Riviera city Nice on Aug 9. AFP