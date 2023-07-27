Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard hopes to race in Paris 2024 Olympics

COPENHAGEN – Double Tour de France-winner Jonas Vingegaard said on Wednesday he would like to race in the Olympics in 2024, after being greeted by thousands of jubilant Danes standing in the streets of Copenhagen to celebrate his second successive triumph in the sport’s premier race.

He told local TV 2 that he had informed national coach Anders Lund that he was available for the Olympic road race in Paris next year.

“I would really like to race in the Olympics. I have told Anders Lund that if he wants me along, I am ready,” he said.

Contacted by the channel, Lund welcomed Vingegaard’s offer but did not promise him an Olympic ticket.

“It is not a route that suits me 100 per cent, I believe. And there are many other good Danes, so it may be that he will not choose me,” Vingegaard told TV 2.

The soft-spoken champion appeared on the City Hall balcony to celebrate his triumph in front of a mass of fans decked out in red and white, the colours of the Danish flag, or in yellow shirts, as famously worn by the leader in the Tour.

“I’m a big fan of yours, and I am not the only one,” Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Vingegaard during a speech at the City Hall.

“You’ve won the hearts of all Danes, and we are so proud of you,” Frederiksen said.

Vingegaard, 26, is the first Dane to become a two-time winner of the Tour de France. In 2022, he joined 1996 champion Bjarne Riis as the only other Danish champion.

He moved into the yellow jersey after the sixth stage of this year’s race and was then involved in a classic and hugely compelling mountain battle with Slovenian double Tour-winner Tadej Pogacar.

Vingegaard, however, stamped his authority on the race when he hammered Pogacar by a crushing one minute and 38 seconds on the 16th stage, an individual time trial, to effectively seal the deal.

He said after the race that it might have been his best day on a bike ever and the Danish fans agree.

Mikkel Feldtmann Hansen, 24, has taken the day off from his job as a sergeant in the Danish Royal Guard to come and greet the Danish Tour de France riders.