French riders feeling the bleus on tour

PARIS • With only six stages, including the ceremonial final ride to Paris, left in this year's race, French riders face the embarrassing prospect of ending the Tour de France without a stage victory for only the third time since the event was created in 1903.

While Romain Bardet, fourth overall, is fighting for a podium finish in the general classification category and compatriot David Gaudu can still hope to end up in the top five overall, none of the 27 French riders left in the race, with the possible exception of Thibaut Pinot, appear to be in a position to raise their arms in celebration.

Pinot, who came close to winning the Tour in 2019 before he abandoned injured two days before the Champs Elysees parade, finished fourth in Chatel and third in Mende on Saturday.

Only twice before, in 1926 and 1999, have the local favourites reached Paris empty-handed.

Injured world champion Julian Alaphilippe is the last French rider with a win on the Tour after he prevailed in the opening stage last year. Since then, they have gone 34 stages without a victory - an all-time worst performance.

"Alaphilippe is not here and he's being sorely missed," AG2R-Citroen manager Vincent Lavenu said.

"Three Danish riders have won this year already but no French. Until the end of the Tour, we need to find opportunities to put more riders in the breakaways."

Getting into a group of breakaway riders seems to be the only hope for the French as they cannot rival yellow-jersey leader Jonas Vingegaard and two-time defending Tour champion Tadej Pogacar in the mountains and this year, they do not have top sprint specialist in any team.

On why his countrymen have been flagging in the world's most prestigious cycling race, Christophe Laporte said: "It's hard to explain. You have to be strong but also have a bit of luck.

"We see French riders who are strong but they don't get very lucky. I also think these days it's kind of always the same who win. Wout (van Aert), Pogacar, Jonas (Vingegaard). You have to be stronger and stronger to win and I think we are not the best in the mountains."

Over the weekend, regional newspaper Le Progres groaned over the long wait for a home Tour stage winner with the scathing headline "Blue, Blanc, Lose", a play on the French tricolour flag using lose instead of rouge or red.

The issue has become a hot topic as Danes and Belgians have each won three stages in this pulsating 109th edition, the Dutch, Slovenians and Australians have won twice, while Britain and Luxembourg have one victory each.

"I'm so disappointed," said Pinot, reflecting the general mood of French cycling. "It takes a little bit of luck, a little bit of legs, a little bit of everything."

However, not all is lost with a trilogy of Pyrenean mountain stages coming up.

"I'm looking forward to the Pyrenees, those long climbs are the kind that suit me," Pinot said.

Bardet is also prepared to sacrifice a potential place on the podium in Paris for a stage win.

"If I get even a glimpse of an opportunity, I'll go for it even if it's risky, a stage win remains my top priority," he said.

France would certainly thank him for it.

Meanwhile, two more riders have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tour, the International Cycling Union announced yesterday as the peloton underwent testing on the final rest day of the race.

Eight riders have so far pulled out due to the virus but cycling's governing body said a decision would be made today regarding the continued participation of the unnamed duo, who are not in contention for the yellow jersey.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

