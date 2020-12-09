Tour cancelled despite false positive cases

JOHANNESBURG • England's tour of South Africa has been called off after a Covid-19 scare.

The joint announcement from the two cricket boards, which alluded to the "mental and physical health" of the players, came after two members reportedly tested positive, forcing the scrapping of the rearranged first match in the three-match series last Sunday.

While the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) yesterday revealed the two unnamed individuals were in fact not infected, the three remaining one-day internationals have been cancelled.

The two governing bodies will examine whether the series can be played at some point in the future.

"The concern over the mental health impact of recent events on all involved is not one that we as CSA (Cricket South Africa) or the ECB take lightly and the decision to postpone the tour is the most responsible and reasonable course of action for us," said CSA acting chief executive officer Kugandrie Govender on Monday.

The decision to call off the tour followed apparent breaches of the bio-secure environment at the Cape Town hotel where both teams were staying. A South African player tested positive for Covid-19 last Friday, followed by two hotel staff members.

England are due to return home on a chartered flight, but the failure to complete the tour marks a blow as cricket attempts to carry on in the face of the pandemic.

England were the first to host overseas teams, playing Test and white-ball series against the West Indies, Pakistan and Australia. No cases were reported from matches held from July to September.

Separately, New Zealand health authorities said the Pakistan team were free to leave quarantine after the team tested negative for Covid-19 following the end of their two-week self-isolation.

After 10 virus cases were detected among the 50-strong group, Pakistan were confined to their hotel in Christchurch but are now free to train ahead of their first Twenty20 match against the Black Caps in Auckland on Dec 18.

