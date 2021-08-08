'Tough mind' the difference maker

SAPPORO • As a child in Kenya, Peres Jepchirchir ran more than 3km to get to school each day.

Her brother noticed her talent and encouraged her to take running more seriously.

At 13, she began competing in races at primary school. And it was as serious as it gets at the women's marathon in Sapporo, where the child of farmers became an Olympic gold medallist for the first time yesterday.

Jepchirchir finished in 2hr 27min 20sec, 16sec ahead of compatriot Brigid Kosgei - the favourite and world-record holder - and 26sec in front of American Molly Seidel.

It was a tough, gritty performance by the two-time world half marathon champion under punishing conditions.

The heat and humidity forced runners to repeatedly pick up water from the sidelines to keep cool and hydrated, and athletes poured water over their heads and used towels to wipe perspiration from their faces, while stuffing ice packs under their jerseys.

"It was so hot, it was not easy. I'm just thankful I managed (to cope) with that weather," Jepchirchir said. "It feels good."

Toughness is in her DNA. In February 2017, she broke the half marathon world record in the United Arab Emirates despite being a few weeks pregnant, giving birth to daughter Natalia eight months later.

She took some time off after childbirth and did not rush her return to competitive running.

After more than a year out, she was soon back at the top of her game. She won the half marathon in Lisbon in October 2019 and the marathon in Saitama, Japan two months later with a personal best of 2:23:50.

Her "tough mind" is something her manager Gianni Demadonna has said separates her from the rest of the pack.

The 27-year old needed all that spirit yesterday as she endured the scorching conditions, forcing some athletes, including world champion and fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, to drop out of the race.

The group slowly whittled down to herself, Kosgei and Seidel and, once again, she demonstrated her will to win.

It was shoulder to shoulder, but Jepchirchir soon broke away with her elegant, purposeful stride, as they hit the 40km mark. She widened her lead as she powered to the finish line in what was her best performance of the season.

"I pushed on the pace (and when I opened the gap) it was like, 'Wow, I'm going to make it. I'm going to win'," she said after claiming Kenya's second consecutive gold medal in the event.

Kenya lead all countries with a total of seven medals since the women's marathon joined the Olympic programme in 1984.

REUTERS