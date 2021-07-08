Tough climb the 'best victory' for van Aert

MALAUCENE (France) • Wild crowds cheered Wout van Aert to a frantic Stage 11 win on the Tour de France yesterday after a double ascent of Mont Ventoux.

Twenty-four hours after finishing second behind Mark Cavendish of Britain in Stage 10's bunch sprint, the Belgium rider triumphed from the breakaway in one of the hardest mountain stages of this year's Tour.

This was van Aert's fourth career stage win on the Tour but the 26-year-old called this "my best victory ever".

He crossed the summit of Mont Ventoux alone on a baking day as Jumbo-Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard climbed to third in the general classification.

"I'm lost for words, I didn't expect to win this stage before the Tour but yesterday, I asked the team to go for the breakaways," van Aert said.

"It's one of the most iconic climbs in the world and it's maybe my best victory ever.

"I saw that the others were suffering a lot and if you believe in it, then everything is possible.

"It's emotional, personally, it was really hard to get to this Tour at a proper level and we had so much bad luck with the team and even today, we lost Tony Martin.

"It's so nice that if you keep motivated, some day, it will work out. I can be really proud."

Martin exited the Tour by ambulance early yesterday after suffering face and leg injuries when he tumbled into a deep roadside ditch, having been at the centre of a crash-marred opening day on June 26 that saw a fan knock half the peloton down.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept hold of the overall leader's yellow jersey, with the Slovenian holding a commanding 5min 18sec lead over Colombia's Rigoberto Uran, while Vingegaard was a further 14sec behind.

However, UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar showed a first sign of weakness, with Vingegaard opening up a 40sec gap before eventually being caught by the leader, Uran and Ecuador's Richard Carapaz, overall fourth, in the long descent to the finish.

