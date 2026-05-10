Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto de Zerbi shrugs off criticism of win over weakened Aston Villa

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Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto de Zerbi celebrating after the 2-1 English Premier League win at Aston Villa at Villa Park on May 3, 2026.

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto de Zerbi said he had no qualms about profiting from Aston Villa’s weakened team after criticism of a vital win in his club’s fight to avoid relegation.

De Zerbi’s side won 2-1 at much-changed Villa last weekend after Unai Emery rested his key players to prioritise their Europa League semi-final against Nottingham Forest, which they eventually won 4-1 on aggregate.

Villa’s lacklustre performance sparked debate about their influence on the relegation dogfight, with Tottenham moving out of the English Premier League relegation zone after West Ham United’s defeat at Brentford 24 hours earlier.

But de Zerbi said Tottenham’s injury crisis, which has robbed the Italian of several key players, made Villa’s switches irrelevant.

“I can say one thing, we played without (Cristian) Romero, (Dejan) Kulusevski, (Mohammed) Kudus, (Dominic) Solanke, Xavi Simons, (James) Maddison and maybe more players than Villa,” he told reporters on May 7.

“It is better if the people speak about us than we speak about them.

“In Italy we are used to thinking in the bad way about this situation but it is not true. It is not true.”

Fourth-bottom Tottenham are one point above third-bottom West Ham with three games left in the survival battle.

With Tottenham not in action until the May 11 visit of Leeds, they would drop back into the relegation zone if West Ham beat league leaders Arsenal on May 10 in a match that ended after press time.

But a defeat for West Ham would present Tottenham with a chance to open a potentially decisive four-point lead over Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

After hosting Leeds, De Zerbi’s team travel to London rivals Chelsea on May 19 before finishing their season at home to Everton on May 24.

“First of all we are playing against one of the best teams in the league, in this moment,” said de Zerbi, who has led Tottenham to victories in their last two matches.

“In the last five or six games, Leeds won against Manchester United, they drew in Bournemouth playing well. For that we have a big respect.

“We can’t think in a different way. We have to keep this mentality. We must remain humble. Nothing has changed. We have to prepare for an important game.

“We have to focus on this type of game, with this type of attitude, spirit and showing the qualities of the players.”

De Zerbi confirmed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario remains sidelined after hernia surgery, with striker Solanke unlikely to recover from a hamstring injury in time to face Leeds.

Meanwhile, victory for Leeds would guarantee their top-flight status, though they could already be safe if other results go their way.

Leeds attacker Noah Okafor, who has four goals and an assist in the last four league matches, hailed manager Daniel Farke, telling the BBC on May 7: “He is a top coach and a top guy. He knows exactly what he wants from the players – that’s why I feel so comfortable.” AFP