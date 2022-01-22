Torch relay shut to public

BEIJING • The Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay will be cordoned off from the public due to fears about the spread of Covid-19, organisers said yesterday.

The relay involving 1,200 torchbearers will be held from Feb 2 to Feb 4, when the Games open in the capital of Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province.

"This torch relay will always prioritise safety," Yang Haibin, an official from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, told a briefing.

"Taking into account factors such as epidemic prevention... the torch relay and ceremonial activities will be arranged in safe and controllable closed venues."

Beijing is on high alert for the coronavirus after a handful of small outbreaks in the country that have prompted the authorities to implement sweeping restrictions and mass testing.

All torchbearers must be vaccinated and will be tested for the virus and have their health monitored for 14 days before the relay.

The relay route, which will be much shorter than previous ones, will include a stop at the Great Wall of China, as well as Beijing's Olympic parks and the Summer Palace. Only selected members of the public will be allowed to watch the relay in person.

Separately, an Olympic medical adviser has told Reuters that strict Covid-19 testing requirements for the Winter Games could see more athletes from high-risk Omicron regions banned from participating, but the system in place will be as flexible as possible.

"Some people might not make it, but we are trying to put in place ways in which they can prove with extra testing that although they did have Omicron, they are no longer infectious and can be allowed into China," said Brian McCloskey, a member of the International Olympic Committee's medical expert panel advising on health measures for the Games.

"But it is the countries that saw the early spike in cases that will be the most engaged with it (the testing system)."

The first group of athletes will move into the Village tomorrow.

The Games will proceed in a "closed loop" that will keep overseas athletes from mingling with the Chinese population. As a precaution, China has also restricted spectator ticket allocations.

While some countries have taken an endemic approach to live with the virus, China has focused on stamping out new transmission chains in their zero-Covid-19 strategy.

That involves a stringent quarantine policy, city-wide lockdowns and mass testing programmes that kick in as soon as any outbreaks occur, and hosting the Winter Games is a major test, added McCloskey.

Still, the handling of Swiss snowboarder Patrizia Kummer, who is not vaccinated, shows that China is showing some flexibility, with the athlete allowed to quarantine for three weeks instead.

McCloskey also said that while Covid-19 was a particular challenge, public health risks have long been a major concern for Olympic organisers, with the Zika virus also testing organisers in Brazil in 2016.

"My expectation is that we will not be dealing with Covid in the same way for (Paris) 2024," he said. "But we will have to have surveillance systems in place to make sure that should anything happen either in the build-up to the Games or during them, that we will respond very quickly."

