Top weight not stopping Cliff Top from making all

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) ALESIAN BEAU was consistent without winning in Gauteng. That form is good enough to win on local debut as he tries the Polytrack.

(2) JET QUERARI is unreliable, but is also quite capable of winning on local debut on this surface.

(8) BUDDLEJA is speedy and can hang on for some minor money.

(6) TIMELINE and (7) SOMBREUIL have both shown improvement of late and can also contest the finish.

Race 2 (1,400m)

A very open-looking race.

(4) BOMBER BAY continues to be a disappointment but does have winning claims in this weak race.

(5) CITY OF PORT LOUIS is capable of improving after a change of trainer. He is also trying the Polytrack, so should be included in all bets.

(1) CADENZA was not disgraced on debut and should have a lot more to offer.

(2) PRICELESS PEARL was not disgraced on local debut and is not out of it.

Race 3 (1,600m)

An interesting race.

(1) ROYAL KINGDOM has looked better the further he has gone, so he could relish this distance. He does, however, face some rivals who are on their favoured surface.

(2) ABOVE THE HORIZON has won twice on the Polytrack and finished a good third last time, so he must be respected for that.

(6) EAST COAST GIRL was not disgraced on the grass last time and has been very effective on the Polytrack, so she should be right there at the finish.

(3) SUPREME JUDGE and (4) ARLU have some fair recent form and are others to consider for the minor places.

Race 4 (1,600m)

A very open race. Include as many runners as possible in the exotics.

(6) BLACKBERRY BREEZE has run well in both local starts and could be ready to score.

(3) PALANCAR is improving and clearly not out of it.

(9)THUNDER MASTER could win over this course and distance.

(7) GOLDEN GREY is better than he showed last time, and is capable of causing an upset.

Race 5 (1,000m)

A small field but a decent race.

(1) CLIFF TOP has struggled lately but was impressive on this surface earlier in 2025. He could make all the running again despite the top weight of 60kg.

(6) ROMAN AGENT has been very good since transferring to Kelly Mitchley’s stable and should be right there at the finish.

(7) GOLDEN PAVILION has excellent form on this track and is capable of winning again.

(2) PARIS LASS has a couple of good runs over this course and distance, so she is always a threat if allowed a soft lead.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(8) TRIPPING THUNDER showed improvement last week at Greyville and could win a race of this nature.

(4) GALILEO STAR looks talented and would not be a surprise winner.

(5) WAROFDYNAMITE was a very easy maiden winner over this trip last time and could have more to offer.

(1) FRENCH FLAME is knocking hard on the door and will be winning a race very soon.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) GORGEOUS CAPE makes her local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(6) ALEX MILLER is clearly not an easy ride and stops very late, but she should be a lively danger yet again.

Jockey Richard Fourie takes the ride on the Alan Greeff-trained (4) SMASHING this time, so the hint is taken. She is consistent and should be very competitive again.

(5) MARSHMALLOW is capable of playing minor roles.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) WARRIOR OF ROYALTY is not reliable but is capable of winning on local debut after a change of trainer.

(2) SILVONIAN is knocking loudly on the door and can be rewarded with a winning turn.

(4) RAVILIOUS has struck a purple patch of form and should be competitive once again.

(5) TRAVEL MASTER and (6) AWAY WITH RED are better than they showed in their latest start and could earn some money.