Singapore Gymnastics has bolstered its coaching team with Zhang Zhen as the women's artistic national coach and Berfin Serdil Ors as its rhythmic gymnastics national head coach. Their contracts are until March 2025.

Zhang had a successful stint with the Chinese national team from 1990 to 1997 as they finished runners-up at the 1995 World Championships and were third in the 1996 and 1997 editions. China also won gold at the 1994 Asian Games.