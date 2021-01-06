Top sumo wrestler Hakuho latest to test positive

TOKYO • Record-breaking sumo champion Hakuho has tested positive for Covid-19 just days before the New Year tournament, the Japan Sumo Association (JSA) said yesterday.

The JSA said Hakuho was tested after noticing a loss of smell, and that other members of the Miyagino stable who are thought to have come into contact with him would also be tested.

The Mongolian-born 35-year-old, who has won a record 44 tournaments and holds sumo's highest rank of yokozuna, had been preparing for the 15-day New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, which starts on Sunday in Tokyo.

A JSA spokesman said his participation was as yet undecided, but the competition would go ahead as scheduled.

Hakuho's infection comes after 11 members of the Arashio stable tested positive last week following the infection of top-division wrestler Wakatakakage.

Local media reported that the new cases included stable master Arashio, a hairdresser and eight lower-division wrestlers.

A gyoji, or referee, from a different stable also tested positive on Monday after complaining of a fever and cough.

While a 20-year-old Japanese sumo wrestler died in May after contracting the virus, Hakuho is the first wrestler from the sport's top ranks to test positive for the virus.

He has been dealing with a knee injury and has not competed in a tournament since March, when he won the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka.

He withdrew from three straight tournaments last year, and was given an official warning by the JSA along with fellow yokozuna Kakuryu in November for repeated absences.

The warning is the sport's strongest rebuke, short of recommending retirement.

Hakuho, whose real name is Munkhbat Davaajargal, came to Japan aged 15 to take up sumo and acquired citizenship in September 2019.

Japan is currently battling a third wave of infections, with media reports indicating a state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area is set to be announced this week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE