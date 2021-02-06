Top rookie Kok back playing catch-up

Just a week after four-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric resumed from a four-meeting time-out and rode two winners, two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok Wei Hoong is also back to ride at Kranji tomorrow, after being away for one month.

While Duric was out because of a two-meeting suspension and another two race days for a minor throat issue, Kok missed the whole of last month to be with his gravely ill grandfather in his native Ipoh, Malaysia, and Covid-19 quarantine protocols.

His beloved "gong gong", who brought him up, has since died.

Kok then returned to Singapore and served the mandatory two-week quarantine.

He resumed riding trackwork and a barrier trial to regain some fitness earlier in the week, after his Covid-19 test returned negative.

For a start to his new season, he has picked up six rides, but one of them, King's Speech, is the first emergency acceptor in Race 6.

His confirmed mounts are Military Chairman (Race 1), Chalaza (Race 3), Trafalgar (Race 7), Hugo (Race 9) and Miej (Race 10).

"They are all okay chances. But, if I had to pick my best chances, I would say Military Chairman and Miej are the ones," said Kok, who captured the top rookie title for the second year running last season with 34 winners, including Big Hearted in the $1 million Singapore Gold Cup.

One of trainer Stephen Gray's two runners in the opener - the $30,000 Class 5 Div 1 event over 1,600m on turf - Military Chairman led all the way three starts back for his second success over tomorrow's 1,600m trip.

The six-year-old Australian-bred ran third and fourth subsequently, so his form is pretty good.

Miej, on the other hand, is one of two runners for reigning champion trainer Michael Clements in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 event over 1,200m on turf.

Like Military Chairman, the four-year-old Australian-bred also scored three starts ago, over 1,200m on turf. Last time on Jan 9, he came from last to finish a pleasing third over the same trip.

Miej will no doubt have plenty of admirers, but stablemate Pattaya is the likely favourite on his four seconds after his back-to-back victories. The Champ Duric will be aboard.

Kok, who kept an eye on the races while he was away, knows he has to play catch-up again to have a crack for a third premiership title.

Fellow Malaysians Hakim Kamaruddin and Iskandar Rosman are riding on the crest of a wave. They are tied at the top of the table with five winners.

But Kok is not one who gives himself undue pressure. He knows he just have to work harder, as his rookie's claim has dwindled to 1kg.

"In 2019, at my first full season, I began only in April after coming back from a stint in Tasmania and I also hurt my ankle. But I still became champion in the end," said the equestrian-trained rider.

"No doubt it's only one month I missed, but things are different this time. Hakim and Iskandar are riding very well and they have very good support.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge. I think I will have to work harder this time, as I now can claim only 1kg, while both of them can claim 3kg."

Kok put family first when he rushed back to be by his grandfather's bedside last month.

"Racing is my job, but it means little compared to your family and loved ones," he said. "My 'gong gong' was the one who raised me. I consider him like my true parent.

"When I heard he was not well and didn't have long to live, I knew I had to go up and see him. Races can be won any time, I would have regretted for the rest of my life if I didn't go.

"He was not bedridden yet when I reached Ipoh, so we were able to catch up. I showed him the pictures of me winning the Singapore Gold Cup on Big Hearted and he was very proud.

"But his condition took a turn for the worse. Unfortunately, he died just before I was meant to return to Singapore on Jan 18.

"I'm so happy I got to spend some time with him before he passed on. It meant a lot to me."