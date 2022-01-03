Top Me Up Holly can do a double with best draw

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(6) BEYONDTHEBOUNDARY showed promise on debut. The well-bred gelding has drawn a lot better, so must improve. (8) EXCEED EXPECTATION has done decent work in the Western Cape. He was a beaten favourite and could live up to his name if overcoming a wide draw in his local debut. (1) BLAZING LIGHT races for a stable that is coming to hand. He should make them chase hard, given the best draw. (5) SENOR GARCIA, (4) CYBER TIME and (10) ONE SHOT WONDER have shown enough to be in the firing line.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(6) TEMPELHOFF, who looks well placed after a rest, has been improving with each start. She should have every chance of opening her account, despite dropping in distance. (2) AERIAL VIEW has scope for improvement. She showed little in two sprints but, once taken around the turn, she got a lot closer, despite misbehaving. Expect more. (1) GLOBAL SECRET has been a bit costly to follow but she has secured the best gate after jumping from two successive wide ones. Having top jockey Anton Marcus aboard could see her score her overdue maiden win. (3) ROYAL OASIS has definite claims, too.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(2) SYX HOTFIX was not disgraced, finishing third after jumping from a wide stall. He has a better draw and should confirm the beatings of (7) ATLANTIC CITY and (11) GREY LINNGARI. But he needs to prove he wants this longer trip. (6) TRITON was expected to go close again last time, but the Polytrack seems to have been his undoing. Back on the turf, he can go on to score if enjoying the longer trip. (4) STATEOFUSA looks overdue but needs to find a bit more to win over this distance.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) TOP ME UP HOLLY can follow up her good last-start success, as her six-point rise in merit rating should be offset by a 2.5kg apprentice claim. She has the best draw and can add to her Greyville tally. (2) ALL AGLOW put in a decent performance on Poly debut and is set for a bold effort back on the turf from Gate 2. She has room for further improvement. (8) MORE THAN A DIME found a soft pace limiting last time. She could turn it around with (6) JACQUELINE, who beat her by just under a length. She will also enjoy the weight turnaround. (7) INTEGRITY, with two wins and a last-start third in his last four starts, should be right there, too.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) TARANTINO gave signs that he is ready to live up to expectations. He has run second to horses like Real Gone Kid and Global Drummer and caught the eye over this trip in his Greyville debut. (7) LOVE BOMB looks weighted to win. She did have a great prep a week ago, so should test this field of males. She can score. (4) SHARE HOLDER, who is more than capable of winning high-class contests over this distance. His stable has come to hand and he has a leading rider up. (8) PAPA C and (5) KEEP IT SECRET seem capable of better and need to be watched.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(10) MISS GIBSON put in an attractive finish to beat more experienced individuals in just her second start. She should relish the longer trip, as she is by Gimmethegreenlight. But she will have to overcome a wide draw. (1) NAME OF THE GAME, who won as she liked, has the best draw. She will need to get going sooner though, as she is taking quite a drop in distance. (4) THREE HEARTS should be a natural over the distance, if her pedigree is anything to go by. Another who might improve over the trip is the filly (3) SOUTHERN CAPE.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) BERNIE'S DREAM is a bit better than his last outing suggests. It was his second run after a rest and he may have gone flat. He is drawn well and should give a good account of himself in this class. (4) GIMME A RAINBOW rates as the form choice on his impressive third to the rejuvenated Knight Warrior. He is drawn well and can notch up win No. 3. (3) PURPLE POWAHOUSE has also drawn a better gate and could prove dangerous. (9) BRAZIL NUT is knocking hard on the door and may prefer the drop in trip.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) CAPETOWN BEAUTY can turn the form over (13) PRINCESS TEA over the shorter trip, given that Princess Tea has drawn Gate 13. But this is a tough race. (4) PRINCESS DONELLY won better than the margin suggested last time. The form has been proven with Purple Merchant winning. (2) CRAZY BLUES keeps getting good gates. After a confidence-boosting win, the filly can follow up in this company. (9) TWICEASFAST needed her last run. The mare is one from one over the course and distance, so needs to be taken seriously. (1) IMBEJEJE should relish drop from 1,400m to 1,200m. He scored over 1,000m.