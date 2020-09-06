Top marks for Singapore Derby winner Top Knight

Reunited with three-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric, Top Knight scored a deserving victory in the $500,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby, rescheduled from April 18 to yesterday due to the coronavirus pandemic and run behind closed doors.

The Michael Clements-trained and Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned seven-time winner overcame the second-widest barrier, No. 13, and the yielding track to thunder home from last to replicate last year's Group 1 Singapore Guineas finish.

He got up in the nick of time to win by a neck from the Cliff Brown-trained $453 outsider Elite Incredible, the horse he beat in the final leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge in May last year.

Top Knight, the last leg of Duric's five-timer, started as the $15 second favourite, behind his last-start $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile conqueror Aramaayo ($13), who finished fifth.

The Lee Freedman-trained hat-trick winner Minister held on for third, two lengths away.

Top Knight garnered five seconds from his last six starts, which included the Group 3 Silver Bowl over 1,400m in February, Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m in March and the Kranji Mile last start.

Duric had been Top Knight's regular rider from the beginning of last year but reigning champion apprentice Simon Kok rode the horse in the last two starts.

The Derby field left cleanly, except for Quadcopter. Duric neatly parked Top Knight in the rear of the 1,800m feature. He became last when Quadcopter made up ground to overtake him.

Minister led from the start, but Elite Incredible poked ahead with 300m left. Responding to Duric's vigorous riding, Top Knight inched closer and closer.

For a moment, it looked like his effort would be in vain. But Top Knight showed what class was all about and claimed his eighth success in 17 starts, taking his prize money to about $1.5 million.

When Top Knight produced his characteristic finish yesterday, Clements thought the Derby was his. But he became a little worried when Elite Incredible proved stubborn at the finish.

S'PORE DERBY 2020

1 Top Knight (win: $15, place: $8) 2 Elite Incredible (place: $71) 3 Minister (place: $8) 4 Siam Blue Vanda MARGINS Neck, 2L, neck TIME 1min 48.79sec FORECAST $333 TIERCE $5,868 QUARTET $33,725

"At the 200m mark, I thought we could win the race. But, as we got closer to the finishing line, the second horse kept finding more. At some stage, we thought we were never going to get there," said the Zimbabwe-born trainer.

"But, fortunately, Top Knight is a genuine fighter."

He was more concerned about the wet track than the wide draw but Top Knight handled it well.

"We had the winkers on for the horse today and he seemed to be travelling a lot better earlier on. He was not getting so far back, so I was quite happy with the position he held in the running," he said.

"He turned for home with his usual strong run on the outside."

Clements feels the 1,800m could be his champion's optimum distance but the $1 million Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m is still on the agenda. "The Gold Cup trip is a question mark. But, anyway, we've got some time to work things out," he said.