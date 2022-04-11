Top local Ong right on song

A career-first four-timer on Saturday has further cemented Jason Ong as the dominant local trainer at Kranji this campaign.

Giving the feat even greater merit was the fact that three of the big haul came from horses the young Singaporean just got acquainted with.

A debutant, Surrey Hills ($12), and two recent stable transfers, Per Incrown ($40) and High Voltage ($35), and stable stalwart The Wild Prince ($60), were the quartet to vault Ong's haul to 16 wins.

This catapulted him to fourth place in the premiership table, only three shy of leader Tim Fitzsimmons. Ong is seven wins clear of the next Singaporean, Desmond Koh (ninth).

In fact, he ties with Ricardo Le Grange and naturalised Singaporean Michael Clements, but he takes the fourth spot on countback for seconds.

Ong, who is at only his third full season since taking over from Bruce Marsh after the Kiwi returned home, was obviously rapt with the results.

But there was also a different kind of glow about his smile.

"It's great to train a double, but I'm even happier my parents and owners were here to take a winning photo for that special moment. Credit to the Singapore Turf Club," he said.

Since the pandemic broke out in 2020, Singapore horse racing has gone on behind closed doors, with no public admitted, but with owners sporadically allowed in.

The latest easing of restrictions saw a first batch of owners returning at Kranji last week to watch their horses race "live".

New horses, new owners, and they have all caught Ong riding on the crest of a wave at the right time.

"My father has a share with a friend in Surrey Hills. The horse is named after a cafe the friend runs in Jurong," said Ong, about the connections he knows better.

"The horse showed a lot of speed in a trial, he's a straightforward speedy horse.