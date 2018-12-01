Top local cyclists feted

Singapore Cycling Federation president Hing Siong Chen (left) with Goh Choon Huat, winner of the OCBC Cycle Road Series Men's Open category. Jerseys were given out to the top riders in 22 categories at the OCBC Cycle Road and Mountain Bike Series awards presentation ceremony yesterday at Infiniti Gallery at Leng Kee Road. Goh was top in the final ranking for the Road Men's Open while Chelsie Tan topped the rankings for the Road Women's Open. In the mountain bike rankings, Junaidi Hashim was the top male rider while Tsalina Phang was the top female rider. The top clubs were also announced, with Matador Racing and Team Awano Treknology taking the honours for the road and mountain bike categories respectively.