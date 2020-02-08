Top Knight will relish the 1,400m trip of the RDA Cup

Newly crowned Champion Three-Year-old Top Knight gets his chance to avenge his last-start defeat over 1,200m with the step-up to the more suitable 1,400m at Kranji tomorrow.

Now a four-year-old, the Michael Clements-trained Australian-bred heads the field of nine in the $85,000 Class 2 RDA Cup 2020 with his 87-point rating. He will carry the top impost of 57kg.

Clements' McGregor, the lowest rated on 72 points, is handicapped at the minimum 50kg.

Tomorrow's 1,400m trip, especially on the long course with a longer run to the winning post, will suit Top Knight. Four of his seven wins were over the distance, with the other three over 1,600m.

He was the star three-year-old last season on his victories in the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m and subsequently the Group 1 Singapore Guineas over 1,600m.

These were the final two legs of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge. He lost by a short head to Bold Thruster in the first leg - the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m.

Raced by 2019 champion owner Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable, Top Knight returned from a near five-month break on Jan 18 to beat all but Altair over 1,200m.

Ridden by his regular partner, three-time champion jockey Vlad Duric, the brown gelding came home with his customary burst but found the 1,200m too short.

Clements' deputy, Michael White, said the 1,200m was always a worry, but they were still pleased with the way he attacked the line under Duric's hard riding.

"That race was always going to make him vulnerable first-up. The 1,200m is short of his best distance," said White.

"He still ran a good second to Altair. He will come back to a better distance - 1,400m - this time.

"He's a very straightforward nonchalant horse, but is the ultimate professional on raceday. We just had to keep him ticking over."

Clements has the son of Zoustar's future charted towards the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, which kicks off with the $175,000 Group 3 Silver Bowl over 1,400m on Feb 29.

This is followed by the $400,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m on March 20 and culminates in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m on April 18.

Three-time champion trainer Mark Walker's four-time winner Sacred Croix is the next highest rating-wise - on 85 points - in the RDA Cup and will carry 56kg.

Walker decided to take this route as the weight-for-age conditions of the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy over 1,600m next Sunday did not appeal.

"I didn't think Sacred Croix is quite ready as a weight-for-age horse. That race next week didn't suit, maybe he'd be a chance for WFA (weight for age) one day, but not just yet," he said.

"I was also not so sure about the mile second-up. He might need a couple of races and that was why I went with the softer option this Sunday."

Walker also has Yulong Edition and Viviano in the RDA Cup. Rated 84 and 77, they will shoulder 55.5kg and 52kg respectively.