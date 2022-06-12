Top Knight back on top again

The stars were aligned for former Singapore Derby winner Top Knight to finally put his best foot forward yesterday.

Besides claiming the marquee four-year-old race in 2020, the Zoustar six-year-old also swept the Champion Four-Year-Old and Champion Stayer gongs in that amazing year.

But the wins had ground to a halt since the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) in October 2020.

In 14 starts, the growing impression was that the Falcon Racing Stable's star had dimmed, even if there were flashes of brilliance here and there to suggest he should not be written off just yet.

Trainer Michael Clements for one never did. The 2020 Singapore champion trainer is aware the engine is not new any more, but he was just rueing the nine-time winner's lack of luck with Singapore's notoriously fickle weather.

To him, Top Knight needs a rain-affected track. But every time he lines him up, even during wet months, it is bright blue skies.

"It rained last night and this morning. He likes a bit of give in the track, I always thought he goes better when it rains," he said.

One can imagine Clements doing a rain dance on Friday night. But, truth be told, it was not just the underfoot conditions that sparked the revival.

"He's had a great racing record here in Singapore, but he's found it tough up in the handicaps lately," explained Clements.

"He's also come down in the handicaps. The circumstances of the race suited today and the kilo claim from Simon (Kok) also helped.

"He's a real workhorse and it's great to see him come back and win today. The day for him to win again has come today."

Clements is under no illusions that Top Knight, who had only 52kg on his back, may not always get all the favours moving forward.

"He'll find it hard at weight-for-age conditions," he said.

"It's likely he'll go for the Singapore Gold Cup if he maintains his ratings. That's the race to look forward to for him."

One jockey who would certainly love to be in the plate when the time-honoured Group 1 handicap race comes around on Nov 19 was yesterday's winning partner, Kok.

The former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey showed tactical nous, poise and perfect timing in crafting the win.

With Sacred Croix (Wong Chin Chuen) and Hard Too Think (Marc Lerner) dropping the tempo down to a dawdle up front, Top Knight was closer than usual, and launched earlier than he usually is.

When Hard Too Think and Sacred Croix drove the throttle up at the 400m mark, it soon became anyone's race, as all seven runners were spread across the track.

Hard Too Think was the first to capitulate. Sacred Croix poked his head in front. But Kok had other ideas, as Top Knight lengthened up inside the last 150m to score by 1/2 length from the fast-closing Trumpy (Hakim Kamaruddin).