Top Indians for All England despite withdrawals

MUMBAI • Seven Indian men's badminton players have pulled out of next week's All England Open over the coronavirus fears, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) said, as the outbreak continues to disrupt sports events across the world.

They are singles players H.S. Prannoy, Sameer Verma and Sourabh Verma and doubles specialists Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy.

"They didn't want to take a risk and some of them said their families and parents are worried with the current situation," BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania said.

"It's completely up to the players to decide if they want to travel."

But top Indian women's singles players P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, both previous Olympic medallists, and men's players, Srikanth Kidambi and B. Sai Praneeth, will make the trip to Birmingham.

Several badminton events that were to serve as Olympic qualifiers have been cancelled or postponed. The top 16 in the singles qualification race, limited to two from any country, are guaranteed spots in the July 24-Aug 9 Tokyo Games.

In cycling, Strade Bianche organisers in Italy - the European country most affected with 3,858 Covid-19 cases and 148 deaths - said they have cancelled today's Tuscany one-day race after Rome decided to hold events without fans.

RCS Sport has also postponed the Tirreno-Adriatico (March 11-17) and Milan-Sanremo classic (March 21). No alternative dates for either races have yet been given.

Astana manager Alexandre Vinokourov, whose team will not race until March 20, said: "We have chosen to protect the health of our riders and staff and to take our responsibility for the society in not further spreading the virus."

Team UAE Emirates also said they would not take part in this weekend's Paris-Nice race while French team AG2R-La Mondiale said they would not race in Italy this month.

Australia's Mitchelton-Scott, Dutch outfit Jumbo-Visma, France's Groupama-FDJ and Britain's Ineos had already pulled out of at least the Strade Bianche.

Ineos, also citing the sudden death of sports director Nicolas Portal as a reason, will not take part in any race until March 23.

Ahead of the Paris-Nice race tomorrow, French officials banned riders from stopping to sign autographs or take a selfie and scaled down the traditional award ceremonies without hostesses.

Meanwhile, the Paris Marathon on April 5 has been postponed to Oct 18 while the Rome Marathon (March 29) has been cancelled.

