Top field for HSBC golf event

In the latest and biggest boost to Singapore's emerging sports calendar, a host of top international golfers yesterday confirmed their participation in this year's HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club.

The April 29-May 2, US$1.6 million (S$2.16 million) event features defending champion Park Sung-hyun and world No. 1 Ko Jin-young. Joining them will be fellow South Korean and two-time winner of the tournament, Park In-bee, American Major winner Danielle Kang as well as Australian star Minjee Lee.

The tournament, cancelled last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, will kick off the LPGA Tour's early-season Asian Swing that includes stops in Thailand and China.

World No. 11 Park Sung-hyun described the HSBC event as one of her favourites on the Tour and said she and her fellow players were grateful for all the efforts to ensure it could take place this season.

She added: "I'm excited to be coming back to Singapore to defend my title. It was an exciting final day in 2019 and I managed to put in a strong fourth round to take the championship.

"I had immense support out on course in 2019 so I'm looking forward to getting back out there and playing my best golf."

Organisers are working with the Singapore Government to finalise health and safety protocols, which include players and officials undergoing antigen rapid tests for Covid-19 before and upon arrival, as well as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing.

There will be no public sale of tickets and only corporate guests, up to 250 daily, will be allowed into the golf course.

Other international sporting events that the Republic has successfully staged this year include several mixed martial arts fights by One Championship, as well as the Singapore Tennis Open, which took place last month.

Both events featured foreign-based athletes, with the MMA promotion welcoming up to 250 spectators for some events since the end of October and tennis likewise for the semi-finals and finals of the ATP 250 event.

The HSBC tournament will be significant due to the scale of operations.

250 Corporate guests allowed to watch the HSBC Women's World Championship.

Last year's event was due to feature an international field of 63 players from 16 nations. Most of the golfers will bring their own caddies and, including foreign officials and tournament staff, staging the event will involve at least a few hundred people.

Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Keith Tan noted that the return of the event is "a strong testament to Singapore's attractiveness as a leading business and leisure destination", as the country gradually resumes mass activities in line with the public health situation and prevailing travel polices.

HSBC Singapore chief executive Tony Cripps added that hosting the tournament in one of the bank's "most important international hubs showcases our firm commitment to Singapore and women in sport".

•More information can be found at www.hsbcgolf.com/womens