Top female shuttlers commit to Singapore Open

For all her achievements, which include 147 weeks as world No. 1 since 2016, an Asian Games gold and the 2018 All England title, Tai Tzu-ying knows her resume lacks the glint of silverware from the world championships and Olympic Games.

No wonder the second-ranked Taiwanese is determined to end that barren run at this year's Tokyo Games.

She will return to defend her Singapore Open crown and use the April 7-12 tournament as part of her Olympic preparation.

The 25-year-old said: "I want to win in Tokyo. I have been working hard and training relentlessly for it. Every tournament, including the Singapore Open, needs to be looked at as a fresh challenge.

"I have to always give my 100 per cent and not take any match lightly. For me, my fitness is very important and if I am fit and in a positive state of mind, I can win any game."

She and compatriot Chou Tien-chen, the men's world No. 2 and 2018 Singapore Open champion, have confirmed their appearances at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Organised by the Singapore Badminton Association, the US$408,000 (S$567,319) Singapore Open is a Super 500 (Level 4) event on the Badminton World Federation World Tour.

It is also the last stop in the qualifying window for this year's Olympics and as such, is seen as a key event for the top shuttlers to challenge for crucial points.

Reigning women's world champion Carolina Marin of Spain and Thailand's former world champion Ratchanok Intanon will also feature.

Chen Long, the reigning Olympics men's singles gold medallist, and women's world No. 1 Chen Yufei will headline the 42-member Chinese team bound for Singapore.

Early bird tickets for the Singapore Open are available till tomorrow through Apactix.

• For more information: singaporebadmintonopen.com.sg