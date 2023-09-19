Tonga confirm two injury replacements in World Cup squad

MARSEILLE, France - Tonga have added Australian-born flyhalf Patrick Pellegrini and prop Siate Tokolahi to their Rugby World Cup squad as injury replacements, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Pellegrini, 24, comes in for Otumaka Mausia and France-based Tokolahi, 31, replaces Feao Fotuaika, after both were ruled out of the rest of the tournament through injury.

Pellegrini plays for Coventry Rugby in the English second-tier and qualifies for Tonga through his mother. He has three test caps and was part of the squad in the build-up to the World Cup, but did not make the final cut.

Tonga lost their tournament opener 59-16 to Ireland in Nantes, where Mausia started at flyhalf, and are next in action against Scotland in Nice on Sunday.

Coach Toutai Kefu is scheduled to name his team to play the Scots on Friday. REUTERS