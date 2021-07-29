Tong 'optimistic' ahead of Yu's semis

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said yesterday he was hopeful of paddler Yu Mengyu's chances as she aims to topple China's top-ranked Chen Meng in the table tennis women's singles semi-finals today.

He said in a statement last night: "I thought Mengyu played really well today. We are optimistic, even though we will have a tough match playing against the world No. 1.

"I think she will be very eager to show what she can do, and what Singapore can do."

Mr Tong arrived in Tokyo on Monday and is accompanied by Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Parliamentary Secretary Eric Chua.

Mr Tong added that the Singapore delegation in Tokyo felt safe and "have been well looked after" at what he described as an exceptional and unique Olympics that are being held "under very difficult circumstances" because of the pandemic.

On the performance of Team Singapore athletes who have competed, the Minister said he observed they had "put their heart and soul" into their respective events.

"They deserve their moment and we are here to support them in every way that we can," he said.