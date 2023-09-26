Tomoru Honda breaks Japan’s Hangzhou Asiad swimming duck with 400 IM gold medal

HANGZHOU – Defending their status as the Asiad’s best swimming nation was always going to be a tall order for Japan especially when these Games are hosted by arch-rivals China, who are determined to regain the crown they lost only on silver medals in 2018.

Few would expect the Japanese to repeat their 19-gold haul from the 41-event programme, but not only have they not come close, they also blanked on the first two days at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Park Aquatics Centre.

Finally, on the third day, Tomoru Honda delivered by winning the men’s 400m individual medley gold in 4min 11.40sec, outpacing defending champion Daiya Seto who took silver in 4:12.88. China’s Wang Shun was third in 4:15.12.

Honda, who picked up his first win in a major international meet following an Olympic silver and world championship bronzes in the 200m butterfly, said: “I did well to stay calm. Wang Shun was next to me and I’m well aware of how fast he is, so I told myself to remain composed even if I lost the lead during the race.

“Japanese swimmers have not won gold yet at these Asian Games, so I was determined to get the first one. I hope this will kickstart our campaign.”

The only other non-China champion at the pool on Tuesday was Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey, who continued her hot form by winning the women’s 100m freestyle in 52.17sec.

She lowered her Asian record by 0.1sec, as China’s Yang Junxuan (53.11) and Cheng Yujie (53.91) flanked her on the podium.

Japan’s defending champion Rikako Ikee withdrew as she is still recovering from influenza, while Singapore’s Quah Ting Wen swam her fastest time in two years to finish seventh in 55.38.

Haughey’s latest victory came a day after winning the women’s 200m freestyle for Hong Kong’s first Asiad swimming gold. She also has bronzes from the 50m breaststroke and 4x100m freestyle relay, with three more relays to go.

After fielding questions in fluent Cantonese, the 25-year-old, whose father is Irish and mother a Hong Konger, said: “I haven’t swum a personal best since the Tokyo Olympics, but I know I have the ability of going faster.

“This shows I’m not at my peak yet and hopefully I can keep swimming faster.”