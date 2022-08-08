Q & A: Tom Walsh

Country: New Zealand

Age: 30

Sport: Athletics (shot put)

Q Congrats on your gold medal. How are you going to celebrate your win?

A I'm pretty lucky to have my parents and my girlfriend here, along with some other family friends and mates so we might have one or two beers tonight.

Q Who's your favourite athlete in and outside of your country?

A It's been pretty cool to meet Paul Coll, a squash player. He's a pretty good dude and we get on pretty well so it was awesome to meet him. And favourite other non-Kiwi would probably be Kimberly (Williams), who is in the triple jump for Jamaica. She's a pretty cool chick and we get on pretty well.

Q What's your favourite food?

A Lamb. I think as a Kiwi, everyone loves lamb. There's been some good lamb in the dining halls and there's been some great food with some of the quick-food trucks in the village.

Q What sport would you be doing if you weren't in shot put?

A Cricket.

Q What's your guilty pleasure?

A Ice cream. Any ice cream especially cookies and cream or lime, it's gone. It's not even there.