Tola, Obiri win NYC Marathon

NEW YORK -Ethiopian Tamirat Tola crushed the competition to win the New York City Marathon in a course record two hours, four minutes and 58 seconds on Sunday, while Kenyan Hellen Obiri won the women's race in 2:27:23.

The 2022 world champion left no doubt that the win was his as he built a nearly two minute lead by the 40-kilometre mark. Kenyan Albert Korir finished second in 2:06:57, while Ethiopian Shura Kitata was third in 2:07:11.

Obiri produced an extraordinary final kick in the final metres of the women's race to outlast Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, who crossed the finish line about six seconds slower, as last year's winner, Kenyan Sharon Lokedi, finished third in 2:27:33.

The race capped a blockbuster year for the World Marathon Majors that saw both the men’s and women’s records obliterated. REUTERS