Tokyo's 'simplified games'

TOKYO • Tokyo 2020 chief executive officer Toshiro Muto yesterday revealed that the rearranged Olympics will "not be done with grand splendour", but will instead be a simplified affair.

The Games, originally set to start next month, were postponed for a year, an unprecedented decision made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the organisers have been looking at ways to reduce costs and streamline the Games.

Following a virtual presentation to the IOC executive board in Lausanne, Switzerland, the organisers stressed the need to tone down the world's foremost sporting event, without giving details about how it would be done.

"The Games will not be a grand splendour but will be a simplified Games," said Muto.

"In order to simplify the Games, we need to review and understand international (sports) federations, NOCs (national Olympic committees), broadcasters and partners.

"These stakeholders must act in unison to make sure of a simplified Games."

Muto added that more than 200 ideas to simplify and reduce costs for the rescheduled Games have been discussed, but gave no time frame as to when these changes might be implemented.

They include a reduction in the number of spectators at events and scaling back the opening and closing ceremonies, according to government sources last week.

"We have not got to the level or stage where we have concrete ideas regarding what we can do to simplify the Games," he said.

In May, the IOC confirmed that it would be putting up to US$650 million (S$900 million) towards the reorganisation of the Games.

Muto said the organisers were still analysing what costs the Japanese side would have to bear, but it is set to be in the billions and mostly borne by Japanese taxpayers.

But despite the mammoth hurdles, Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori insisted that cancelling the Games had not been discussed with the IOC.

"The world has changed socially, economically and medically so we have explained (to the IOC) how we have re-planned and re-positioned our organisation," said the former Japanese prime minister.

"We never discussed cancellation. It is not right to discuss based upon speculation regarding hypothetical scenarios. Therefore, our direction, our policy is to not consider, at all, the cancellation."

In response to comments made by Tokyo 2020 organisers, IOC president Thomas Bach hailed their "determination" to stage a successful Games despite the many setbacks, saying: "There is a full alignment between the organising committee and the IOC to reduce costs."

With regard to the simplification, IOC sports director Christophe Dubi expanded more on the body's plans, saying it will review each sport on the calendar and will look at which activity "adds a real value to the Olympic experience".

The IOC may also look to reduce service levels - for example, rather than build a parking lot, a drop-off point may be enacted instead - and remove certain test events and reduce resources, including the number of non-athlete personnel needed at venues.

REUTERS