Tokyo stars seek glory and riches in Zurich

ZURICH • Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah will be one of 19 Olympic champions vying for prize money and glory in the Diamond League final in Zurich, just a month after the end of the Tokyo Games.

She picked up three golds in the Japanese capital in the 100m, 200m and sprint relay, and will not have to face her compatriot and great rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

According to agent Paul Doyle, Fraser-Pryce has elected not to take part in the two-day final, saying: "She has not withdrawn so to speak, she was never confirmed."

Thompson-Herah clocked the second-fastest 100m in Eugene last month, her time of 10.54 seconds just five-hundredths short of the record set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

Action at the bumper season finale got under way yesterday, with the shot put, long jump, men's and women's 5,000m and women's high jump finals all held at the Sechselaeutenplatz square on the shores of Lake Zurich.

All 25 other finals are slated for today at the iconic Letzigrund Stadium, where more than 20,000 spectators traditionally create a raucous atmosphere.

The winner in each discipline at the final receives US$30,000 (S$40,380) and a Diamond League trophy.

Norwegian Karsten Warholm takes to the track for the first time in the 400m hurdles since setting a sensational world record of 45.94sec in Tokyo.

The 25-year-old, however, said it had been a "mental process" to get his head around his record-setting feat, "the closest I've ever been, or maybe ever going to get to a perfect race from what the outcome was".

His American rival Rai Benjamin is absent, but Olympic bronze medallist Alison dos Santos of Brazil will offer some competition.

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas, another world record setter in Tokyo, will be in Zurich and is seemingly in good enough form to challenge the 15.67m mark she set in the triple jump.

Also present will be Sweden's Armand Duplantis, at 21 already the dominant force in men's pole vaulting.

Ethiopian-born Dutch runner Sifan Hassan, who won two golds and a bronze in an unprecedented distance showing in Tokyo, races in the 1,500m.

The men's 100m features a stellar field, albeit without Italy's surprise Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who called an end to his season after the Games.

But American Fred Kerley and Canada's Andre de Grasse, the silver and bronze medallists in Tokyo, and fourth-placed Akani Simbine of South Africa, will start.

